BREAKING: Motorcyclist killed in Spotts Beach collision

Police have confirmed the motorcyclist involved in this afternoon’s (25 March) collision near Spotts Beach has died.

The RCIPS issued a media statement a shortly while ago confirming the fatality.

They have not released any further details on the male rider’s identity.

Police say at 5:20 p.m. (25 March) they, together with other emergency services, were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to the scene of a serious road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car.

The incident took place on Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Soto lane, George Town.

The rider was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was pronounced dead by the attending doctor shortly after arrival.

The roadway is totally blocked at this time and will remain blocked for some time.

Police are advising drivers traveling from the Eastern Districts into George Town and from George Town into the Eastern Districts to use the East-West arterial bypass.

The matter is under investigation by the Police.

Do check back for more updates on this developing story as details come to hand and tune in for the full story in our 6 p.m. newscast tomorrow (26 March.)

