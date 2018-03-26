Kaaboo – Early Bird
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
FLOW – 3x hours ‘Top Up’ & Free Minutes
College Hoops Bracket Challenge
Crime News

BREAKING: Motorcyclist killed in Spotts Beach collision

March 25, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police have confirmed the motorcyclist involved in this afternoon’s (25 March) collision near Spotts Beach has died.

The RCIPS issued a media statement a shortly while ago confirming the fatality.

They have not released any further details on the male rider’s identity.

Police say at 5:20 p.m. (25 March) they, together with other emergency services, were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to the scene of a serious road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car.

The incident took place on Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Soto lane, George Town.

The rider was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was pronounced dead by the attending doctor shortly after arrival.

The roadway is totally blocked at this time and will remain blocked for some time.

Police are advising drivers traveling from the Eastern Districts into George Town and from George Town into the Eastern Districts to use the East-West arterial bypass.

The matter is under investigation by the Police.

Do check back for more updates on this developing story as details come to hand and tune in for the full story in our 6 p.m. newscast tomorrow (26 March.)

 

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Clean Gas
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: