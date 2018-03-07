Breaking: Shooting in Prospect, one man is killed

Police are currently on the scene of a fatal shooting in the Prospect area.

In a statement issued a short while ago the RCIPS confirmed that a man was shot and killed.

Police say just before 10:30 p.m. (6 March) officers and other emergency personnel responded to a report of a man found lying in the road on Prospect Dr, George Town.

They say the man is believed to have been shot and showed no signs of life.

Reports reaching Cayman 27 state that the man was attacked while riding his bicycle along the street.

The area is currently cordoned off as police conduct their investigations.

The RCIPS says a police investigation has been launched into this matter and further updates will be provided.

Do check back for updates on this developing story and do tune in to Cayman 27 news at 6 p.m. tomorrow (7 March) for the full story.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

