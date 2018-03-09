BREAKING: Wanted man captured

Wanted man Elemer Watler Wright has been captured.

The 24-year-old man of George Town is now in police custody, according to an RCIPS statement.

Police have confirmed that he is a person of interest in the murder of Dougmore Leroy Wright, 44, of George Town, who was shot and killed on Tuesday night (6 March) in Prospect.

Police also confirm a warrant was out for Mr. Elemer Wright in relation to a 2017 home invasion in Patrick’s Island.

Police say a full statement will be forthcoming.

Cayman 27 will continue to update this developing story as details come to hand. Do tune in tonight (9 March) at 6 p.m. for more on this and other stories.

