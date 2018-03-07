Brown hits 110mh Carifta standard with PB in Jamaica

Cayman’s Rasheem Brown is hoping to represent Cayman once again after running a personal best at the Under-20 Carifta Trials in Jamaica Sunday 4th March.

‘The Rocket’ clocked in with a personal best of 13.70, surpassing the Carifta standard of 14.70 and positioning him for a busy season.

“It was my first time in the Under-20’s, I have also qualified for the Under-20 World Championships in Finland this summer.

This was just the second race of the season for Milligan College freshman who will look to improve on his silver medal performance from the 2017 Carifta Games.

“I am looking forward to running faster times at the Carifta Games and win a medal for my country.”

Cayman’s athletics team claimed ten medals in 2017 including Brown’s silver in the 110 meter hurdles.

Brown battled illness the 2017 Youth Commonwealth Games but is set to bounce back in Jamaica at the 2018 Carifta Games starting 31st March.

