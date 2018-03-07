Bush not giving up on Ministry hire

West Bay North MLA Bernie Bush says he is not giving up his fight on hire practices at the Ministry of Education.

Earlier this week Cayman 27 broke a story where Mr. Bush said qualified Caymanians were overlooked in the hiring process for the HR Director post at the Ministry. He said Caymanian applicants scored higher than the expatriate employee who was selected for the post. Ministry Chief Officer Christen Suckoo refuted Mr. Bush’s claims, but Mr. Bush is not buying his reasoning. Mr. Bush questioned, “How do you get shortlisted if you are not qualified for the job? The job advertised he has no qualifications for it plain and simple. He has a diploma it calls for a degree. The other applicants had masters?”

Mr. Bush added that he was surprised when he heard the Deputy Governor back the hiring decision at the Ministry.

