Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
News

Bush not giving up on Ministry hire

March 6, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

West Bay North MLA Bernie Bush says he is not giving up his fight on hire practices at the Ministry of Education.

Earlier this week Cayman 27 broke a story where Mr. Bush said qualified Caymanians were overlooked in the hiring process for the HR Director post at the Ministry. He said Caymanian applicants scored higher than the expatriate employee who was selected for the post. Ministry Chief Officer Christen Suckoo refuted Mr. Bush’s claims, but Mr. Bush is not buying his reasoning. Mr. Bush questioned, “How do you get shortlisted if you are not qualified for the job? The job advertised he has no qualifications for it plain and simple. He has a diploma it calls for a degree. The other applicants had masters?”

Mr. Bush added that he was surprised when he heard the Deputy Governor back the hiring decision at the Ministry.

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Tanya’s Kitchen
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: