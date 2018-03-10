Bush: Sports Minister, public outcry deserve credit for Ato deportation approval

West Bay North MLA Bernie Bush says both the Sports Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly should take solace in cabinet’s recent approval of issuance for deportation of former track and field coach Ato Stephens.

“She’s a former teacher, former athlete, former coach and shes also a lawyer. I didn’t see this happening for much longer but the public made the government know what they thought.”

Stephens last year was found guilty of misuse of an ICTA network for illicit photos he exchanged with a then 14-year-old girl. Bush threatened to counter sue if in fact Stephens was not deported.

“There’s a lot of people that are very disappointed, I wasn’t able to counter suit, because in the counter suit a lot would have been exposed.”

The issuance of the deportation order for Stephens is scheduled for 16th March, or as soon thereafter as can be arranged by the Department of Immigration according to a government press release.

