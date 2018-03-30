Businesses see Easter boom

While Easter celebrations may be important for those who keep up the tradition of camping, it’s also an important time of year for Cayman’s businesses. Some say it helps keep them in the black.

Cayman 27’s Jevaughnie Ebanks has more.

Mike’s Ice owner Jason Brown said Easter is peak season for his company. It’s so busy they ramp up production by 50%.

“Just because of the additional activities and stuff like that. And what we do is work with our distributors to make sure that we have back up ice on hand for them even for restaurants, hotels, anything else like this,” said Mr. Brown.

Mr. Brown said his ice plant can produce 20 tonnes of ice a day and when business is booming like that preparation is key.

“So usually during this time of year our team meets ahead of time and we prepare, we produce more ice and have it packaged and ready for sale,” he said.

Uncle Bill’s managing partner William McTaggart says after a one-year hiatus, Uncle Bill’s is back in the swing of things.

“So we decided, ‘well you know what, lets take a break and see what happens.’ And this year we jumped back in. Let’s give it a shot and see how it goes. So we have our little camping setup here, which has really been well received by customers.”

Among the products flying off the shelves — grills and tents of all sizes.

“I am finding that the tents and the materials and the grills — all of our grills — are doing well for Easter,” said Mr. McTaggart.

Over at Cost U Less, Store Manager Joe Thorne says that sales are meeting projected targets.

“We are totally on par with what our expectations were for business. We are definitely seeing some increase versus last year,” said Mr. Thorne.

Retail store hours may vary during the holiday, so you may want to call ahead or check hours on the internet before you go shopping this weekend.

