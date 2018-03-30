Campers head to the beach for Easter Weekend

For many of you the four-day Easter weekend gets underway now, in fact many of you watching may be packing up odds and ends as you prepare to head off camping. The tradition of camping over Easter weekend is generations old in Cayman. Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter traveled from beach to beach today (29 March) to find out why this tradition remains strong.

For Romellia Welcome and her family, Easter weekend camping at Smith Cove remains a family tradition.

“I’ve been camping here for over 15 years, this said particular spot and this is something that I adore to do, one of my favorite times of the year is Easter,” said Mrs. Welcome.

She’s one of several hundred Caymanians who’ll be taking in the long weekend from one Cayman’s world-renowned beaches.

“And family and friends come in and we sit, eat, drink and be merry, remember the reason for the season, is the crucifixion of Christ and just take it from there,” said Mrs. Welcome.

Mrs. Welcome’s campsite neighbour Paula Scott said she’s glad the public still has access to Smith Barcadere.

“I’m happy to be here, I’m happy that the ministry saw it fit to buy this little piece of property and I thank them very much and I’m happy to be here and I’m looking forward to a wonderful Easter,” said Mrs. Scott.

She also hopes for more of a police presence on the beaches to stop undesirable acts ruining the holiday.

“People that are engaging in illegal activities, they will come right up to your face and do that and a lot of stuff that goes on, all hours of the night, all hours of the morning,” said Mrs. Scott.

Over at Governor’s Beach, George Watson and his family have been camping next to the Governor’s residence for over 4 decades.

“This year will be 46 years, from 1972 I’ve been camping here, I enjoy it, me and my family, friends of ours and mine come over here and camp out,” said Mr. Watson.

And has an open invitation for the newly appointed Governor to join in.

“Well I don’t know if I’m going to see him but if he wants he can come on over, he’s welcome to come here, he can ask questions and we’ll tell him why we celebrate like this, it’s not no refugee camp it’s just celebrations of Easter,” said Mr. Watson.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

