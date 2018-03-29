Kaaboo – Early Bird
CAR TIP TUESDAYS

CAR TIP TUESDAYS: Rotor Matching

March 29, 2018
Kevin Morales
Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sits down with Tony’s Toys Service Manager Cebert Wood to talk about a specific service that only Tony’s Toys offers on island, Rotor Matching.  

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

