Cayman in Hong Kong: Hew sees potential for Cayman’s tourism

March 23, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
2 Min Read

Commerce Minister Hon. Joey Hew says Cayman has to capitalise on the potential growth opportunities China offers especially when it comes to tourism.
The Minister said China is a country with the largest outgoing tourism and given the feedback Cayman received over the last couple of days in Hong Kong at the GREAT Festival of Innovation he expects us to reap positive benefits. It is a view shared by Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin.
“They (China) are expecting to have upward growth of 15 percent right through to 2020 and we need to tap into the Asia market and in particular the chines as they are affluent travelers. We have the sort of product they are looking for being a luxury destination,” Minister Hew said.

“This has presented a wonderful opportunity for cayman to not only gain some perspective about a whole range of issues, but to be viewed by the players as an important part of what Britain offers,” said Premier McLaughlin.
Both men and a Cayman delegation are attending the festival in Hong Kong which ends tomorrow (24 March,) however the Cayman delegation will be instead be heading home to prepare for the arrival of Cayman’s new Governor Anwar Choudhury.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

