Cayman in Hong Kong: Premier, UK Trade Secretary Fox hold talks

Today (22 March) Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin met with UK International Trade Secretary Liam Fox.

Mr. McLaughlin and Mr. Fox held bilateral discussions on the outskirts of the GREAT Festival of Innovation in Hong Kong. The Premier and Cayman’s delegation are in Hong Kong for the global event.

According to Cayman’s UK Representative Eric Bush both leaders discussed Cayman’s participation at the festival, as well as, collaboration on Cayman’s part of redefining a global Britain.

The festival officially opened yesterday (21 March). Financial Services Hon. Minister Tara Rivers was part of the panel discussion on Fin-tech yesterday where she addressed the issue of compliance and the Financial Services industry.

“The industry can only thrive in an environment that is appropriately regulated, that is compliant, that takes into consideration the real threat of anti-money laundering.. err money laundering and terrorist financing and I think in the area of Financial Services obviously that is a concern we must always be cognizant of,” said Ms. Rivers.

We will continue to follow Cayman’s presence at the global event.

