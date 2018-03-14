Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
College Hoops Bracket Challenge
Weather

Cayman Islands weather forecast: 13-14 March

March 13, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Synopsis:

 

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies expected across the Cayman Islands for the next 24 hours in association with a stationary front over the Cayman area. Radar images show scattered showers over the Cayman area moving southeast.
 
 

 

 
 

  • Tue

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    82°F
    73°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Northeasterly 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Wed

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    80°F
    73°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    North to northeast 5 to 10 knots during the day becoming 15 to 20 knots late tonight

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet today, rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet late tonight. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    80°F
    73°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Northeasterly 15 to 20 knots today, east to northeast 10 to 15 knots tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet today, moderate with wave height of 3 to 5 feet tonight. Small craft should exercise caution over open water today.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers.

    83°F
    73°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Easterly 10 to 15 knots today, 5 to 10 knots tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet today, slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet tonight.

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    83°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Easterly 10 to 15 knots today, 5 to 10 knots tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: