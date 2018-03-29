Kaaboo – Early Bird
Weather

Cayman Islands weather forecast: 28-29 March

March 28, 2018
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Synopsis:

 

Fresh northeasterly winds and rough seas will continue across the Cayman Islands in association with a high pressure system over the southeastern US. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.
 
 
 
 

  • Wed

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    86°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast 15 to 20 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 5 to 7 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy becoming cloudy at times skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    85°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy becoming cloudy at times skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast 15 to 20 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over the open waters.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    85°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Easterly 10 to 15 knots at daytime becoming northeasterly 5 to 10 knots by night.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    86°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Northeast 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Sun

    Fair skies with less than a 20% chance of showers.

    83°F
    73°F
    FORECAST

    Fair skies with less than a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    northeast 10 to 15 knots today, 5 to 10 knots tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

