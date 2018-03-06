Hurley’s Media Sales
Cayman Islands weather forecast: 5-6 March

March 5, 2018
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Synopsis:

 

Moderate northeasterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman Islands for the next 24 hours due to a high pressure system currently over the eastern US. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area.

  • Mon

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of late night showers.

    82°F
    73°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of late night showers.

    WINDS

    East to Northeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet

  • Tue

    Mostly fair skies with a less than 20% chance of showers.

    84°F
    73°F
    FORECAST

    Mostly fair skies with a less than 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast at 10 to 15 knots today, easterly 5 to 10 knots tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Wed

    Mostly fair skies with a less than 20% chance of showers.

    84°F
    72°F
    FORECAST

    Mostly fair skies with a less than 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast at 5 to 10 knots today, north to northeast 5 knots or less tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Thu

    Fair skies with a less than 20% chance of showers.

    83°F
    72°F
    FORECAST

    Fair skies with a less than 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    North to northeast at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with a less than 20% chance of showers.

    83°F
    73°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a less than 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to Northeast at 10 to 15 knots today, 15 to 20 knots later tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 4 feet.

 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

