Cayman Islands weather forecast: 6-7 March

SYNOPSIS:

Fair skies with light to moderate easterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman Islands for the next 24 hours due to a high pressure system currently over the eastern US. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area.

THE FORECAST:

Tonight: Fair skies with less than 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the low 70’s °F. Winds will be east 5 knots or less. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny skies with a less than 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the low to mid 80’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast 5 knots or less. Seas will be smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

TIDES:

Today: Low 6:56 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 1:44 a.m. Low 8:12 a.m. High 1:25 p.m. Low 8:02 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:31 p.m. Today.

SUNRISE: 6:41 a.m. Tomorrow.

SUNSET: 6:32 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather through Thursday evening.

