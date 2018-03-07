Hurley’s Media Sales
Cayman Now: 100 Women in Finance

March 7, 2018
Paul Lankford
Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Leanne Golding, the Chairman of the Philanthropy Committee of 100 Women in Finance and Susie Bodden of the Special Needs Foundation to talk about their newest campaign geared at raising funds for the Special Needs Foundation.

