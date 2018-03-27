Cayman welcomes new Governor Choudhury

Cayman’s new Governor H.E. Anwar Choudhury was welcomed tonight (26 March) at what has been a long-standing tradition where the Premier hosts a special public reception when a new Governor arrives.

And that tradition was upheld by Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin at the Cayman’s birth place of democracy, Pedro St. James. Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath was on hand for the event and spoke with Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson about his expectations for the new Governor.

