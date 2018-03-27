Kaaboo – Early Bird
Cayman welcomes new Governor Choudhury

March 26, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman’s new Governor H.E. Anwar Choudhury was welcomed tonight (26 March) at what has been a long-standing tradition where the Premier hosts a special public reception when a new Governor arrives.
And that tradition was upheld by Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin at the  Cayman’s birth place of democracy, Pedro St. James. Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath was on hand for the event and spoke with Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson about his expectations for the new Governor.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

