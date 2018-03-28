Kaaboo – Early Bird
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
FLOW – 3x hours ‘Top Up’ & Free Minutes
College Hoops Bracket Challenge
News

Caymanian medical student continues to seek financial support to pay for tuition

March 27, 2018
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

A community rallies together to try and keep a young Caymanian to medical school.

We recently brought you the story of Ronaldo Goff, a medical student who dreams of becoming a pathologist.

To cover the cost that government scholarships do not cover, Goff’s family and friends held a fish fry on Saturday (24 March.)

They raised $2400 on the day in donations and food sales.

But they said they will continue to persevere to raise funds.

“As a Caymanian, we would like for another doctor to come home and he wants to become a pathologist. He’s had this dream for quite a long time and the funds are low and if we don’t get the support you know, then he will pretty much have to cut it off in about 3 months and we’re asking everyone to come out and support,” said Mr. Goff’s mother Gwedolee Goff.

The family will throw another fish fry 21 April at West Bay Primary school.

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: