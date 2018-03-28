Caymanian medical student continues to seek financial support to pay for tuition

A community rallies together to try and keep a young Caymanian to medical school.

We recently brought you the story of Ronaldo Goff, a medical student who dreams of becoming a pathologist.

To cover the cost that government scholarships do not cover, Goff’s family and friends held a fish fry on Saturday (24 March.)

They raised $2400 on the day in donations and food sales.

But they said they will continue to persevere to raise funds.

“As a Caymanian, we would like for another doctor to come home and he wants to become a pathologist. He’s had this dream for quite a long time and the funds are low and if we don’t get the support you know, then he will pretty much have to cut it off in about 3 months and we’re asking everyone to come out and support,” said Mr. Goff’s mother Gwedolee Goff.

The family will throw another fish fry 21 April at West Bay Primary school.

