When it comes to children with intellectual disabilities, spending time with animals takes on a whole new level of importance.

Study after study has shown animal therapy can help development.

As 21 March was World Down Syndrome Day, several children with Cayman’s Down Syndrome Support Committee recently got their chance at the swim of a lifetime.

Cayman 27’s cameras floated around at Dolphin Discovery to give you a peak at the sights and sounds.

