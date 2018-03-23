Flow – Mobile Revolution
China Harbour clarification

March 22, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
A point of clarification on a story we brought you last night (21 March.)
We reported government officials planned to meet with China Harbour officials in Hong Kong. That report came after we reached out to a government spokesperson and received confirmation.
After the story ran, however, the spokesperson said the confirmation was in relation to a different question we asked and there had been a miscommunication. Roy Tatum issued a statement today (22 March.)
“The Head of the Office of the Premier advises the Cayman delegation to Hong Kong has had no meeting nor intends to have any with China Harbour engineering in Hong Kong or anywhere else,” the statement said.
The miscommunication is regretted.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

