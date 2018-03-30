Choudhury tackles LGBTQ rights, looking at civil partnerships legislation

New Governor H.E. Anwar Choudhury says he is looking at civil partnerships legislation for the Cayman Islands.

But he says whatever legislation Government shapes will not include changing the definition of marriage.

The new Governor continues to take on the tough questions like rights for the LGBTQ community.

“We are an advanced nation. We are a good place we would want everybody to have equality under the law,” he said.

During a press conference Thursday (29 March) the Governor said he will continue the discussion on LGBTQ rights in Cayman.

“We are looking at having that equality under the law through civil partnership legislation,” he said.

He said he and Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin will have discussions on the issue, among others, when they meet Thursday. He added the community will have their say.

“We will follow the law, the Constitution. And if there needs to be changes to that that will be up to the people and the Government of the Cayman Islands to make those changes. But each time we will follow the law,” said Governor Choudhury.

Governor Choudhury added that he understands the issue is sensitive and acknowledges Cayman’s strong Christian foundation. But he said he does not see there being any conflict between the two.

“Christian values are great values. They are values of tolerance and love. Of giving everybody who are God’s creation a chance ion life, a fair, fair deal. So that is how I understand Christianity and how I see Christian values,” said Mr. Choudhury.

The Governor expressed commitment to uphold human rights for all. As for changes to the definition of marriage he had one answer.

“No,” Mr. Choudhury said.

The Governor addressed a number of key issues like the cruise berthing facility. We will bring you more on those discussions in subsequent newscasts.

