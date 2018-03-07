Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
Environment News

CI SeaPerch challenge 2018: JGHS, Layman E. Scott win

March 6, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

John Gray Aqua Lasers and Layman E. Scott Brac Bots emerged with top honours at Saturday’s (3 March) Cayman Islands SeaPerch challenge.
Both teams will head to Massachusetts where they will represent Cayman at the International SeaPerch underwater robotics challenge.
Hundreds turned out at the Cayman Bay sports complex pool to compete for top honours at the annual robotics contest. Dart Enterprises’ Glenda McTaggart said it’s about supporting innovation.
“It helps introduce the subject of robotics into the classrooms and into their STEM programmes within the schools and we are really pleased at the turnout and the support of the programme at the schools,” said Mrs. McTaggart.
Student Aiden Watler said welcomed the opportunity the competition presented.

“Students are going to keep coming back and just becoming more and more interested in fields like Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields,” said Mr. Watler. This year’s event saw 21 teams compete, that is double the number of those competing last year.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: