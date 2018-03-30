CIASA aims for development of national Water Polo team

On the heels of fielding their first synchronized swimming team at the 2018 CARIFTA Championships, Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) Technical Director Bailey Weathers says their program will continue to expand.

“You’re going to find the same once we get water polo going next year, we are expecting to have a competitive water polo team. I think it will be sooner. Aquatic Sports in the Cayman Islands should be good and we think we are moving in that direction quickly, and we think last year was just the starting point for us quite frankly.”

Last year, CIASA won a national record 50 medals at the 2017 CARIFTA Championships, and will hope to build on that success at the 2018 Championships starting March 30th in Jamaica. Cayman will send a group 36 swimmers to the event.

