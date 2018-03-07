Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

CIS Girls go undefeated to win 2018 ‘Football Fest’ in Bahamas

March 6, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman International School’s girls football team outlasted a group of 6 schools from around the region for an undefeated tournament victory at the 6th Annual ‘KMPG Football Fest’ held 3rd-4th March.

Hosted by Lyford Cay International School in Nassau, CIS traveled with both a boys and girls squads to compete against teams from Barbados (Cordington School), Jamaica (American International School), Turks and Caicos (U13 National Selects) as well as Cayman Prep High School.

The CIS girls led the tournament after round robin play with 13 points, meeting local rival Cayman Prep in the finals. After regular time saw a 0-0 draw, a Riley Doyle penalty kick sealed the team’s victory. Doyle was named to the girls all-tournament team.

The CIS boys squad finished 5th overall out of 8 teams. Goalkeeper Lachlin Lambert was named to the boys all-tournament team.

