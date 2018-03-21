CMEA President calls for ICTA law amendments

The President of Cayman’s Music and Entertainment Association (CMEA) calls for laws to ensure local musicians get their fair share of radio play.

Jean Eric “Notch” Smith says some local radio stations are not compliant with a memorandum of understanding mandating stations play one local song per hour.

But the MOU is not law so Mr. Smith said he is seeking changes that would require broadcasters to adhere to this standard by law. “Well, the Music and Entertainment Association would like an overall revision of the ICTA law that gives them jurisdiction over the broadcast airwaves. The airwaves belong to the people so naturally, if the airwaves belong to the people the people should have the right to hear the music of their own people on their airwaves,” said Mr. Smith. He added this move would give local artists the exposure they need while also incentivising up and coming artists.

