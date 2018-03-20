CNB Athlete of the Week: Ava Hider of 345 Athletics Club & CI Sailing Club

At just 15-years old, Ava Hider has burst onto the Athletics scene in Cayman. At the age of 5, she took up sailing and is an avid competitor abroad as part of the Cayman Islands Sailing Club. Less than two years ago, she began her quest for middle-distance running dominance joining Head Coach Derek Larner and 345 Athletics Club. Last week, Hider, was selected as apart of the Cayman Islands Athletics Association’s largest delegation for the 2018 CARIFTA Games, and was the only athlete out of the 30 named to hit qualifying times in 3 events (Under-17 800m, 1500m, 3000m). As she heads to Bahamas for the region’s top amateur competition 30th March, we’d like to recognize Ava as our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week for Monday 19th March.
