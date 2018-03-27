CNB Athlete of the Week: Juan Pablo Valerio, 345 Athletics Club

14-year old middle-distance sprinter Juan Pablo Valerio was on the verge of heading to his first CARIFTA Championships in the Under-17 boys 1500 meters until an unexpected health scare put him on the sidelines and into the hospital. Valerio won’t compete for the next few months, but he says this minor setback will not get in the way of his reaching his goal: representing Cayman at next year’s CARIFTA Championships in Cayman. Hear his courageous story as we honor Juan Pablo as the Cayman National Bank Athlete for Monday 26th March.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

