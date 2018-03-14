Flow – Mobile Revolution
News

Coastal works begin on Beach Bay hotel

March 13, 2018
Philipp Richter
The planned Beach Bay hotel project appears to be taking a step forward as coastal works begin.

At last night’s (12 March) North Side tourism meeting, Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell told the few dozen attendees that the St. James Point Beach Bay resort remains on track.
The 200-room hotel project was first announced in 2015, it’s slated as a $250 million luxury resort that many hope will bring jobs and tourism dollars to the area.

“The developers have completed the purchase of all their property and I haven’t been to the property myself but I am told there is work going on there now from the standpoint of the jetty that had to be improved,” said Minister Kirkconnell.

We reached out to Beach Bay LTD on when construction of the hotel is expected to begin, but had no response before airtime.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

