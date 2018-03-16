Flow – Mobile Revolution
Conditional release update: 27 Caymanians released on license

March 15, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman’s Conditional Release Board granted 84% of applications made before it in 2017.
Among those released on licenses, 27 Caymanians.
Yesterday (15 March) acting Deputy Governor Gloria McField-Nixon shared the numbers as she tabled the board’s 2017 report in the LA.
She said over the past year 54 offenders were interviewed by the board and 45 offenders applied for conditional release.
“Of the persons released on the license the vast majority, i.e. 27 persons were Caymanians with other nationalities being granted release on license including persons of Romanian, Jamaican, British, American, Croatian, Filipino and Hungarian background,” said Mrs. McField-Noxin said 16% of those applied were refused conditional release, that’s seven prisoners. Of those released none were recalled for not complying with the license.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

