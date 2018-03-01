Consumer Bill consultation extended after Chamber calls for more time

The Chamber of Commerce says it has secured an extension of the consultation period for the Consumer Protection & Guarantees consultative draft Bill. It’s a Bill aimed at enshrining consumers rights, as well as, outlining fair trade practices.

The new deadline for submission of comments to the Law Reform Commission is 1 May.

According to a Chamber statement issued today (28 February,) the Commission agreed to the Chamber’s request for more time to review the bill.

Some Chamber members expressed displeasure with the bill at the Chamber’s Be Informed session last week.

Today Chamber President Paul Byles welcomed the extension. He said a consolidation of members’ views will be presented to MLAs and the Commission by 31 March.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

