COP to Honda owners: Secure your cars, they are target for thieves

March 6, 2018
Philipp Richter
Police Commissioner Derek Byrne says criminals are targeting Honda models which he says are either being used to commit crimes or stripped for parts.
Just last week police recovered three stolen Honda Civics in West Bay and all were stripped of their parts.
Monday (6 March) night the Commissioner addressed the stolen cars issue at the Prospect community meeting at McRuss carpark in Prospect. He was questioned about the frequency of Hondas being taken.
“The older ones you’ll find, 1998 to 2002, the mechanisms  are not very strong in them and they are easy to break into, they are the cars of choice  at the moment, although it was a CRV that was stolen on the weekend, so they do have blockers and signal breakers that can effectively open cars,” said Mr. Byrne.

UPDATED: Details of outstanding cars & motorcycle.

MAKE/MODEL

REG #

COLOUR

Honda Civic

105 279

Black

BMW

134 463

Blue

Honda Civic

125 514

White

Ford F250

107 441

White

Honda CRV

126 742

Purple

Honda Integra

125 885

Silver

Honda Civic

147 792

White

Honda Civic

180 451

Dark Blue

Hatchback

ZONGSHEN Z-1-R MOTORCYCLE

165 500

Black/ white

Honda Civic

Q0892

Silver

Honda Fit

168-779

Silver

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

