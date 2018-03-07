COP to Honda owners: Secure your cars, they are target for thieves

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne says criminals are targeting Honda models which he says are either being used to commit crimes or stripped for parts.

Just last week police recovered three stolen Honda Civics in West Bay and all were stripped of their parts.

Monday (6 March) night the Commissioner addressed the stolen cars issue at the Prospect community meeting at McRuss carpark in Prospect. He was questioned about the frequency of Hondas being taken.

“The older ones you’ll find, 1998 to 2002, the mechanisms are not very strong in them and they are easy to break into, they are the cars of choice at the moment, although it was a CRV that was stolen on the weekend, so they do have blockers and signal breakers that can effectively open cars,” said Mr. Byrne.

UPDATED: Details of outstanding cars & motorcycle. MAKE/MODEL REG # COLOUR Honda Civic 105 279 Black BMW 134 463 Blue Honda Civic 125 514 White Ford F250 107 441 White Honda CRV 126 742 Purple Honda Integra 125 885 Silver Honda Civic 147 792 White Honda Civic 180 451 Dark Blue Hatchback ZONGSHEN Z-1-R MOTORCYCLE 165 500 Black/ white Honda Civic Q0892 Silver Honda Fit 168-779 Silver

