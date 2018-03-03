Could Sister Islands Nassau grouper re-seed Grand Cayman’s dwindling stocks?

Could the recovering Nassau grouper populations in the sister islands one day re-seed Grand Cayman’s anemic reproductive population?

Scientists on the long-running Grouper Moon project are working to answer that very question, using what they call satellite drifters.

As thousands of grouper congregate at the Little Cayman spawning aggregation, these drifters are released into the waters during the spawning event to track where the currents take the eggs.

“There is an exchange of larva, so eventually, it might take longer, but eventually Little Cayman, or in the Brac when it gets there, will seed Grand Cayman, so the population hopefully will recover,” said Mr. McCoy.

The evidence shows the Nassau grouper have adapted to spawn on nights where currents keep the fertilized eggs close to home.

Dr. Scott Heppell told Cayman 27 2017’s drifters stayed close to Little Cayman, coming to a rest on the famous Bloody Bay wall.

“That means all of those eggs that are being spun out there are coming along the north side of the island, they’re working their way, the eggs are hatching, the larvae start swimming, and they can find a reef to settle out on right here on Little Cayman. Hopefully some go over to Cayman Brac as well,” said Dr. Heppell.

In 2016 the drifters took a different route, ending up around 10 miles to the north of Rum Point on Grand Cayman. That is seen as encouraging news for Grand Cayman, where the DOE said the population is beyond struggling.

