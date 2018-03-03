Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Blind Sale
Culture Environment News

Could Sister Islands Nassau grouper re-seed Grand Cayman’s dwindling stocks?

March 2, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Could the recovering Nassau grouper populations in the sister islands one day re-seed Grand Cayman’s anemic reproductive population?

Scientists on the long-running Grouper Moon project are working to answer that very question, using what they call satellite drifters.

As thousands of grouper congregate at the Little Cayman spawning aggregation, these drifters are released into the waters during the spawning event to track where the currents take the eggs.

“There is an exchange of larva, so eventually, it might take longer, but eventually Little Cayman, or in the Brac when it gets there, will seed Grand Cayman, so the population hopefully will recover,” said Mr. McCoy.

The evidence shows the Nassau grouper have adapted to spawn on nights where currents keep the fertilized eggs close to home.

Dr. Scott Heppell told Cayman 27 2017’s drifters stayed close to Little Cayman, coming to a rest on the famous Bloody Bay wall.

“That means all of those eggs that are being spun out there are coming along the north side of the island, they’re working their way, the eggs are hatching, the larvae start swimming, and they can find a reef to settle out on right here on Little Cayman. Hopefully some go over to Cayman Brac as well,” said Dr. Heppell.

In 2016 the drifters took a different route, ending up around 10 miles to the north of Rum Point on Grand Cayman. That is seen as encouraging news for Grand Cayman, where the DOE said the population is beyond struggling.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Tanya’s Kitchen
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay
Rubis – Think Tank

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: