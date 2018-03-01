Couple robbed at GT home

A George Town couple was robbed at gunpoint last night (27 February) just as they arrived home and were exiting their vehicle.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 10:45pm, near Patrick’s Island.

According to the RCIPS the man and woman were approached by two masked men, brandishing firearms and demanding cash when they arrived home. The men took the couple inside the house and robbed them of personal items and a quantity of money. They then escaped in a dark-colored sedan, there were no injuries.

One suspect is described as being about 6 ft tall of slim to medium build and light in complexion. The other is described as about 5 ft 5″. He is of slim build and dark complexion.

George Town CID is investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

