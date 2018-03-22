Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
College Hoops Bracket Challenge
News Politics

Cruise berthing update: Premier, Hew to hold talks with China Harbour in Hong Kong

March 21, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joey Hew are set to meet with China Harbour officials in Hong Kong to discuss the construction of Cayman’s cruise berthing facility.
Government officials confirmed today (21 March) a meeting is planned with the Chinese construction officials.
Both Premier McLaughlin and Minister Hew are in Hong Kong attending the GREAT Festival of Innovation together with a full Cayman delegation.
Minister Hew is acting in Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell’s stead on the overseas trip.
At a recent tourism meeting Minister Kirkconnell confirmed China Harbour was pre-cleared as one of nine potential bidders for the planned multi-million dollar project.
You may recall China Harbour was embroiled in controversy for the proposed cruise berthing facility during the last UDP administration’s tenure when then Premier McKeeva Bush engaged with the Chinese company pulling out of talks with GLF. GLF later went on to sue the government.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: