Cruise berthing update: Premier, Hew to hold talks with China Harbour in Hong Kong

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joey Hew are set to meet with China Harbour officials in Hong Kong to discuss the construction of Cayman’s cruise berthing facility.

Government officials confirmed today (21 March) a meeting is planned with the Chinese construction officials.

Both Premier McLaughlin and Minister Hew are in Hong Kong attending the GREAT Festival of Innovation together with a full Cayman delegation.

Minister Hew is acting in Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell’s stead on the overseas trip.

At a recent tourism meeting Minister Kirkconnell confirmed China Harbour was pre-cleared as one of nine potential bidders for the planned multi-million dollar project.

You may recall China Harbour was embroiled in controversy for the proposed cruise berthing facility during the last UDP administration’s tenure when then Premier McKeeva Bush engaged with the Chinese company pulling out of talks with GLF. GLF later went on to sue the government.

