Crime News

Czech Inn armed robbery accused makes initial court appearance

March 12, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
A man accused in last weekend’s armed robbery and shootout with police has his bail denied. Prosecutors say he’s a danger to society. Odain Ebanks today (12 March) made his initial Summary Court appearance in front of Magistrate Valdis Foldats.

Mr Ebanks is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, posession of a firearm unlawful discharge of a firearm and robbery. The charges relate to the 3 March robbery at Bodden Town restaurant Czech Inn Grill. Police say Mr. Ebanks pepper-sprayed the owner and fired a shot in the restaurant before making off with cash and then getting in a shootout with police. Crown prosecutors asked the the court to deny the bail application. They said Mr Ebanks has previous convictions ranging from possession and consumption of ganja to handling stolen goods. The prosecution argued that Mr Ebanks was a danger to society considering police said he was involved in a shoot out with officers in a residential neighborhood.

Jevaughnie Ebanks

