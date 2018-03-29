DEH blames equipment failure for intake stoppages

The Department of Environmental Health halted intake of some materials at the George Town landfill, blaming equipment failure.

In a press release, the DEH says the intake stoppage applies to vegetative waste and debris from construction related activities…

The DEH said service was put on hold Monday (26 March), but officials expect it to resume on Thursday the 29th.

Meanwhile the DEH urged the public not to dump items on public roadways or on private property.

The release did not specify what type of equipment was not working.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

