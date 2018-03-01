DEH Director still on leave, internal audit into overtime continues

It’s been a little over three months since Department of Environmental Health Director Roydell Carter went on leave and an internal audit was commenced at DEH.

And according to Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn he still remains on leave and the audit is still ongoing.

In a statement today (28 February) Ms. Ahearn said that Mr. Carter has been on leave since 23 November. The ministry would not confirm if Mr. Carter is on required leave as government’s internal audit team looks into overtime payments at the department.

They would only say he is on leave.

