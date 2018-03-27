DEH explains garbage collection delays

Some areas in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac have been experiencing delayed garbage collection and the Department of Environmental Health says it due to several issues including a mechanical breakdown of 2 garbage trucks assigned to the Brac.

Today (26 March) Cayman 27 drove through some areas in George Town where the DEH said they were experiencing delays with collection and for the most part the areas had been cleaned up.

The DEH said areas like Shamrock Road, Prospect Drive, Pedro Castle road, Ocean Club had been impacted by the delays.

But they said they resumed collections Saturday (24 March,) while collections were resumed last Thursday (22 March) on the Brac.

DEH said they have been working throughout the week to get collection back on schedule.

