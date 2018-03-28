Kaaboo – Early Bird
News

DOE credits fisherman’s quick thinking in sea turtle rescue

March 27, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

A young green sea turtle is set free after being hooked on a fisherman’s line.

The Department of Environment and the Cayman Turtle Centre worked together to remove the hook from deep inside the turtle’s mouth.

The DOE credits the angler and another individual for their quick thinking, which ultimately led to a successful outcome.

“The gentleman and his lady friend had the turtle still held in the water to keep it wet, holding it above the water. It did have a hook deep in its mouth and he didn’t want to release it in that condition, which, I thank him for that, he was very responsible,” said DOE Chief Conservation Officer Mark Orr.

Turtle Centre vets were able to extract the hook by cutting it in two. After that, Mr. Orr escorted the turtle back to the sea.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

