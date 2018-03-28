DOE credits fisherman’s quick thinking in sea turtle rescue

A young green sea turtle is set free after being hooked on a fisherman’s line.

The Department of Environment and the Cayman Turtle Centre worked together to remove the hook from deep inside the turtle’s mouth.

The DOE credits the angler and another individual for their quick thinking, which ultimately led to a successful outcome.

“The gentleman and his lady friend had the turtle still held in the water to keep it wet, holding it above the water. It did have a hook deep in its mouth and he didn’t want to release it in that condition, which, I thank him for that, he was very responsible,” said DOE Chief Conservation Officer Mark Orr.

Turtle Centre vets were able to extract the hook by cutting it in two. After that, Mr. Orr escorted the turtle back to the sea.

