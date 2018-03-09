Dr. Frank says the root of crime needs to be addressed

Over the last couple of days Cayman has witnessed a small spike violent crimes, including a murder in Prospect. And one sociologist says the problem will continue to grow unless leaders actively tackle the root causes of crime and violence. Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports.

“Well it’s because of a terrible type of alienation, they are forgotten, they don’t have relationships except with drugs and with guns,” said Dr. Frank McField.

Sociologist Dr. Frank McField said to stop crime you have to address the root causes of it and it starts with the environment we are nurturing children in.

“First of all starting with relationships with our parents, with our mothers and then our fathers and then the people in our community because the family is the basic unit of your society, you need to protect that, so if you allow it to be destroyed, the community will be destroyed as a result of it,” said Dr. McField.

He said when there’s a disconnection in the home, being involved with crime fills that void… he says to turn that around the community has to embrace those being alienated.

“For instance if we take what they discovered in Holland is that if the opposite of addiction is not sobriety but relationship, that is revolutionary, that is revolutionary because we look straight back to the gospel, we look straight back to what god is telling us, it’s about relationship,” said Dr. Frank McField.

Dr. McField says the RCIPS community policing initiative is a step in the right direction.

“Because that is coming from the community, it’s not coming from some officers that he has added to community policing, they’re all great people in my eyes , I’m not saying anyone is perfect,” said Dr. McField.

He said to fix the issues we must study it, we must determine why it is happening and what is needed to change it.

“But nobody is actually intervening, nobody is examining whatever process we get involved with because we don’t have people who understand that everything that is done must be to a certain extent studied and evaluated just like if it was a production line and we were producing a car,” said Dr. McField.

We want to put Cayman’s crime situation into prospective, so the question is how safe is Cayman compared to the Caribbean region?

Let’s look at last year’s statistics, Jamaica saw just more than 16-hundred murders in 2017. A murder rate of 40.9 per 100,000 people

Trinidad and Tobago saw 494 murders, with a rate of 35 per 100,000.

The Bahamas saw 123 in 2017, with a rate of 27.4 per 100,000.

The Cayman Islands had two in 2017, although Cayman generally would not be compared to these countries due to our small population, even if you half the number down to 50,000, their murder rates are still higher than ours.

