Drones take flight to aid DOE in Little Cayman seabird research

The Department of Environment is using an eye in the sky to aid in its Little Cayman seabird research.

DOE researchers were on the ground in Little Cayman last month, but through drone technology, were able to get a bird’s eye view of seabird populations at the Booby Pond reserve. The drone flies over on a grid pattern, collecting valuable data.

“It was mainly, originally targeted at the booby bird species here, but actually they’ve been using it to look at other things, frigate birds in particular, but a lot of other species of bird native to these ponds, so it gives us a lot of data to work with,” said Nathan Dack of the DOE.

The drone records data while in the air, and it’s later sent to the University of Liverpool, DOE’s partner on the project, where students count the nests.

