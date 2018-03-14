Flow – Mobile Revolution
Druggies and derelict cars among topics at West Bay North meeting

March 13, 2018
Joe Avary
Druggies and derelict cars. West bay north MLA Bernie Bush tackled these issues and more at constituency meeting Monday night at Sir John A Cumber Primary School.

Residents spoke out right here on Cayman 27 about this situation at Ed Bush stadium, saying the sports field has become an eyesore. Neighbors at the meeting complained of drugs at nearby Scholar’s park.

One woman told Mr. Bush the playground is becoming a haven for drug users.

“Up there is a disgrace,” said the woman. “The drugs and the druggies. I’m sick of asking people about it and they’s not seeming to pay me no mind, a deaf ear, so I am here to find out, if you can try to help us with that park.”

Mr. Bush vowed to clean up the park. He also noted the community police officers in attendance were already taking that information down.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

