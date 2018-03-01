East End bush fire injures no one

A bush fire lit up the skies in East End last night, fire fighters spent hours battling the blaze which was finally doused at around 3:35AM today.

But they did not leave the area till 5am just to make sure there was no re-ignition.

Fire services really went off the beaten track on this one, they had to create their own road to battle the fire and stop it from spreading, it happened on the land of the old quarry site just off high rock road in East End and those at the new quarry site say over 4 acres of land was effected. No injuries were reported and no homes were under threat by the fire.

As you can see here, one side of the road the vegetation is there and on the other side, it’s just burnt, but there are a few trees that survived, fire services issued a statement this afternoon saying.

“The live infrared images of the scene they sent us from the RCIPS helicopter helped us to formulate a fire-fighting strategy and contributed to the safety of the fire officers”

Home Affairs Minister Tara Rivers commended the dedication shown by the officers “In working through the night to extinguish the fire before it became a threat to the surrounding community is truly commendable.”

Those at the old quarry say the vegetation was dry and they believe that’s how the fire started, a spokesperson from the fire service says they are looking into the root cause of the fire.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

