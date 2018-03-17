East West Arterial expansion construction on hold

Construction of the East West arterial remains in limbo. This as Planning and Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joey Hew says negotiations with Ironwood Developers are currently on hold. The Planning minster addressed delays in the construction of the road network extension in the LA as he responded to a question from Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo. “The government is considering all the funding options for the East West Arterial road but at present the Ironwood negotiations involving the construction of the East-West arterial are on hold, ” said Minister Hew. He said the government will continue to look at options including public and private partnership and local funding for the roadworks.

The Minister also addressed another issue of concern raised by Mr Suckoo, the safety of pedestrians and cyclists using the East-West arterial at night especially the portions of the road that are completely dark.

“My ministry has asked the National Roads Authority to look in to the matter and they have agreed to investigate 2 term solutions. Option 1 is the installments of raised pavement markers or cat eye reflectors. The second options is the installation of led luminary to the existing wooden utility pole along the frontage road that will provide light in the darker areas,” he said.

Minister Hew said final lighting for the road will be in place when phase 2 is completed.

