Eden claims LGBTQ pushing agenda to influence young children

Savannah MLA Anthony Eden has set his sights on what he says is an agenda being pushed by the LGBTQ community in the US and Canada to influence young children about their lifestyle and he’s worried it could take root here.

Mr. Eden addressed the issue in the LA on Friday (16 March.)

He highlighted Canada’s inclusion of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) in their school curriculum, as well as, attacks on Bermuda for its repeal of law changes legalising same-sex marriage.

” After hearing all the good stuff by the Premier and the Minister of Financial Services ect. what we are doing let’s make sure we do not lose things down the wash for the wrong reason from the wrong people,” said Mr. Eden.

There were no accompanying calls for action Mr. Eden said he just felt int necessary to raise these issues in the House.

