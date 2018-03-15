Eden on sex offenders, “We must take a stand”

Opposition MLA Anthony Eden says he worries for Cayman’s children.

This after a recent attempted abduction of a child in West Bay and the subsequent police alert about a possible sex predator in that area.

Tomorrow (15 March) the Savannah MLA together with Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders will be taking a motion to the LA.

It aims to increase the minimum sentence for sexual offences against girls. The motion calls for 10 years in prison for crimes against girls 12 to 15 years old and 15 years for offences against girls under 12.

“I think it is time we put our foot down to discourage these would-be sexual predators of troubling these innocent, wonderful, beautiful children causing them to have major problems down the road with their mentality,” Mr. Eden said.

Mr. Eden said the motion is not seeking to circumvent the Judiciary’s powers, but set a guide for sentencing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

