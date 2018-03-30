Education Ministry: JGHS teaching post likely to remain vacant until new school year

A music teaching position at John Gray High School remains unfilled since December and a Ministry of Education spokesperson says it likely will remain that way until next school year.

Calling the situation an “unfortunate disruption,” the spokesperson told Cayman 27 the Ministry was actively looking for a new music teacher to take the position since the post became vacant in December.

“The recruitment is taking longer than is normally the case, as the first round of recruitment did not provide a suitable candidate,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “It should also be noted that recruitment of teachers is not like other professions, as teachers are normally only available for recruitment for September.”

The Ministry added it’s even tougher to find suitable candidates in specialized areas like the arts.

