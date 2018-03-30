Kaaboo – Early Bird
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
FLOW – 3x hours ‘Top Up’ & Free Minutes
College Hoops Bracket Challenge
News

Education Ministry: JGHS teaching post likely to remain vacant until new school year

March 29, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

A music teaching position at John Gray High School remains unfilled since December and a Ministry of Education spokesperson says it likely will remain that way until next school year.

Calling the situation an “unfortunate disruption,” the spokesperson told Cayman 27 the Ministry was actively looking for a new music teacher to take the position since the post became vacant in December.

“The recruitment is taking longer than is normally the case, as the first round of recruitment did not provide a suitable candidate,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “It should also be noted that recruitment of teachers is not like other professions, as teachers are normally only available for recruitment for September.”

The Ministry added it’s even tougher to find suitable candidates in specialized areas like the arts.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: