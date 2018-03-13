Flow – Mobile Revolution
Elite Marble & Granite College Hoops Challenge

Elite Marble & Granite College Hoops Challenge preview

March 12, 2018
Jordan Armenise
The Sports Guy has his picks in and he wants to give you the inside scoop on all the top prospects to watch out for during March Madness!

Sign up to play Elite Marble & Granite Ltd. College Hoops Bracket Challenge! Simply pick the winner in each round of the entire bracket all at once and watch during the NCAA tournament as you earn points for your correct picks!

The winner receives two VIP tickets to the 2018 Cayman Islands Classic championship game.

The runner-up gets two complimentary movie tickets.

Did we mention it’s free? Time is running out so sign up TODAY using the link below! Deadline for sign up is Thursday, March 15th…
http://contests.poolhost.com/cayman27/

Sports Guy’s picks:

South
(4) Arizona
 
West
(1) Xavier
 
East
(8) Alabama
 
Midwest
(1) Duke
 
Finals:
(4) Arizona over (1) Duke
 
Players to watch:
 
Marvin Bagley Jr, Duke
Freshman, Center
NBA comparison: Chris Bosh
 
 
DeAndre Ayton, Arizona
Freshman, Center
NBA Comparison: Anthony Davis
 
Collin Sexton, Alabama
Freshman, Guard
NBA comparison: Russell Westbrook
 
Michael Porter Jr, Missouri
Freshman, Forward
NBA comparison: Joe Johnson
 

About the author

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

