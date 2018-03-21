ESO: Airfare takes off in Cayman

If you booked a trip to or from the Cayman late last year, you may have noticed less bang for your buck when purchasing airfare.

The price index for passenger transport by air rose by 31.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016, according to the Economics and Statistics Office.



That means a $200 ticket in December 2016 would have cost you $265 in December of last year.

It was a pretty drastic rise, too, from the third quarter to the fourth quarter of 2017 alone, passenger transport by air costs went up 20.5 percent.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

