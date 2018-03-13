Flow – Mobile Revolution
EU COSME programme supports Art Nest

March 12, 2018
Philipp Richter
One small business consultant says local company “The Art Nest” is on the right track for promoting small businesses compared to other countries in the Caribbean.
John Sandiford represents the competitiveness of enterprises and SMES programme, a European Union funded initiative to promote small to medium size businesses in different Caribbean Islands. He said at a presentation that the Art Nest’s plan of letting small businesses rent a desk and have access to amenities, cuts a lot of overhead fees down for entrepreneurs.

“It’s unique to the region, so I believe there is a certain amount of pioneering and trend setting that is happening here and I just see huge potential,” said John Sandiford from the Cosme Programme.

“Once you come here as a sole, sort of like a sole entrepreneur, you get plugged into this amazing eco system that helps foster and feed your own business and you’re own projects, so, it’s invaluable,” said Founder of Arts Nest, Christina Pineda.

To learn more visit: https://ec.europa.eu/growth/smes/cosme_en

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

